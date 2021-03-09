Allogene Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,226 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,433% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

ALLO stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

