AllSafe Market Capitalization Achieves $363,716.75 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $363,716.75 and approximately $4,684.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00060042 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

