Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

3/4/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

