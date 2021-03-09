Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ (MDRX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $15.38. 72,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,953. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.