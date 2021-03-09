ALLY Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,505.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ALLY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $1.55 million and $8,505.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

ALLY Token Trading

