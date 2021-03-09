Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 12.1% Higher

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price traded up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.00. 315,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 379,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $876.21 million, a P/E ratio of 554.17 and a beta of 2.53.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,074 shares of company stock worth $3,759,736. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
