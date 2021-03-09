Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 12.1% Higher

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price traded up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.00. 315,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 379,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $876.21 million, a P/E ratio of 554.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,074 shares of company stock worth $3,759,736. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

