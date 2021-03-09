Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $1.71

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $297.51 million and approximately $100.66 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.98 or 0.00510584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00069428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00060510 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00075188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00076858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00506405 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

