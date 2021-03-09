Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,500. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.