Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Gap Down to $12.15

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.30. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 20,956 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of -1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 3,663.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,347.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 27.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

