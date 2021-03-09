Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 70 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $28.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,052.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,739. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,013.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,747.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

