Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,099.57 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,985.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,737.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

