Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s 4th Largest Position

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,099.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,985.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,737.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

