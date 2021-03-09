Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,108.54 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,985.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,737.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

