Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $697,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,985.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,737.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

