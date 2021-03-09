Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $37.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,061.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,008.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,745.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.