Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $38.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,045.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,997.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,738.51. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

