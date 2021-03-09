Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $194,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 292,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,088.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,730.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.