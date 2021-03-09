Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,496,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock traded up $44.54 on Tuesday, hitting $2,052.04. 45,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,997.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,738.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

