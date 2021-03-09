Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,086.61. 42,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,730.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

