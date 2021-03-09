Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,730.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

