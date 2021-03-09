Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,096.94. 16,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

