Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,730.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

