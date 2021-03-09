Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $286,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $18.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,078.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,730.49. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.