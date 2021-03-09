Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $167,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,597,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

