Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Georgetown University

Georgetown University grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 13.5% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $21.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,075.52. 47,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,730.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

