Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,086.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,975.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,730.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

