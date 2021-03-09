Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the period. Alphatec comprises approximately 1.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned 3.06% of Alphatec worth $34,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Alphatec by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

