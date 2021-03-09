Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 351,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 145,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $324.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

