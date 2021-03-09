Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of ALO traded down €0.84 ($0.99) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €42.81 ($50.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.22. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

