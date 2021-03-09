Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells $16,115.62 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $16,115.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $248,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $228,480.00.

ALTR stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 277,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -278.35 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the software’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

