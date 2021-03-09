Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the software’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $58.44 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $228,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,957 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,789 over the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,154 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 70.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,443 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 52,106 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 249,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.