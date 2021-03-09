Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Trading 8.7% Higher

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) was up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.06 and last traded at $60.52. Approximately 249,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 324,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -300.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $1,020,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $228,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,895 shares of company stock worth $17,621,053 in the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock valued at $175,125,000 after buying an additional 425,460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 337,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,597 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,674 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 51,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

