Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $20,137,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 635,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Altice USA by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 930,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Altice USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.