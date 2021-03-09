Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading 13.2% Higher

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) rose 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 1,048,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,717,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $550.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Altimmune by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

