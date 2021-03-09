Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

