Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$17.75 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE ALS traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,790. The firm has a market capitalization of C$618.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.55.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,236,708.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

