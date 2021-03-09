Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Fayez Sarofim & Co’s 10th Largest Position

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,235 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.74% of Altria Group worth $560,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 323,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

