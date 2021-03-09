Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.30

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 151360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 334,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

