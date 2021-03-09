Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.42

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.42 and last traded at C$61.42, with a volume of 49373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.44.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

