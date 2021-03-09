Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE ACH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,453. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

