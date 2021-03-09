Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,355,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,641,311.70.

Shares of CVE AHR remained flat at $C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 118,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.10.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located in northeast of Smithers, British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

