Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,355,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,641,311.70.

Shares of CVE AHR remained flat at $C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 118,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.10.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located in northeast of Smithers, British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

