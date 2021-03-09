Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 7.6%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 5,674,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,715,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 1,667,609 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 1,160,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $3,213,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

