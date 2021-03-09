Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $194,873.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,387.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares in the company, valued at $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock worth $3,419,825 over the last ninety days. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $30,222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

