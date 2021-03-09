Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,257,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,073,718 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ambev worth $49,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ambev by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambev by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ambev by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,575,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 212,679 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

