Ambrosus Price Tops $0.0735 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 98.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $29.94 million and $13.27 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.57 or 0.00510488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00069544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057277 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00785508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 681,048,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars.

