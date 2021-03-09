AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.50

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $73.26, with a volume of 5633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

