Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.96

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.94, with a volume of 839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Amdocs by 110.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amdocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

