AMEPAY Price Down 38% Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 38% lower against the dollar. One AMEPAY token can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $826,958.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00527425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00070425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00077161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00535501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

AMEPAY Token Profile

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

AMEPAY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.