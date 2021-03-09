América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as low as $12.92. América Móvil shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 4,685 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

