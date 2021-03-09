American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

AXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NYSE:AXL opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

